‘Suspicious’ Dalby house fire obliterates garage, vehicles
Dalby residents woke to the sound of sirens as fire crews desperately fought to contain a house fire near the CBD this morning.
Emergency services responded to reports of a structure fire at an address along Roche St at 6.07am, March 23.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews were on scene about 6.10am, with the structure involved in fire when they arrived.
“One garage approximately 10m x 15m containing two vehicles was fully involved,” she said.
“The fire investigation unit was then requested to attend.”
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police attended, and were treating the fire as suspicious.
Paramedics were also in attendance, however no one was injured or required transport to hospital.
The fire has since been extinguished.
