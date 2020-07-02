Suspended driver busted drunk behind the wheel

BUSTED: A few cans of Jack Daniels at the local pub ended badly for this Chinchilla man. Pic: Supplied

BUSTED: A few cans of Jack Daniels at the local pub ended badly for this Chinchilla man. Pic: Supplied

LATE-night drinks at the Club Hotel proved costly for Christopher Ian Massey, 48, after police found him sitting behind the wheel of a car smelling strongly of alcohol.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard the newly employed man was driving along Price St at 10.54pm when police noticed his car take a corner too fast onto Zeller St.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred on March 12, and the officers who pulled Massey over could smell alcohol on his breath, instantly raising concerns.

“A further reading, sample of his breath, revealed a reading of 0.057,” snr const Tahana said.

Snr const Tahana said Massey drank 3-4 cans Jack Daniels at the Club Hotel from 6pm that night, before jumping behind the wheel.

“Checks on his licence revealed it had been suspended… due to unpaid fines,” snr const Tahana said.

Massey pleaded guilty in court on Thursday, June 25, to driving unlicensed while under the influence.

Magistrate Cridland fined the drunk driver $450, and suspended his licence for four months.