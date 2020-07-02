Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSTED: A few cans of Jack Daniels at the local pub ended badly for this Chinchilla man. Pic: Supplied
BUSTED: A few cans of Jack Daniels at the local pub ended badly for this Chinchilla man. Pic: Supplied
News

Suspended driver busted drunk behind the wheel

Peta McEachern
2nd Jul 2020 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATE-night drinks at the Club Hotel proved costly for Christopher Ian Massey, 48, after police found him sitting behind the wheel of a car smelling strongly of alcohol.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard the newly employed man was driving along Price St at 10.54pm when police noticed his car take a corner too fast onto Zeller St.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said the incident occurred on March 12, and the officers who pulled Massey over could smell alcohol on his breath, instantly raising concerns.

“A further reading, sample of his breath, revealed a reading of 0.057,” snr const Tahana said.

Snr const Tahana said Massey drank 3-4 cans Jack Daniels at the Club Hotel from 6pm that night, before jumping behind the wheel.
“Checks on his licence revealed it had been suspended… due to unpaid fines,” snr const Tahana said.

Massey pleaded guilty in court on Thursday, June 25, to driving unlicensed while under the influence.

Magistrate Cridland fined the drunk driver $450, and suspended his licence for four months.

chinchilla magestrates court drink driving jodie tahana magistrate cridland sper suspended licence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella across the state, with the majority of cases affecting young children.

        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies died in the shocking attack

        Publican says police acted ‘unethically’ in COVID-19 blitz

        premium_icon Publican says police acted ‘unethically’ in COVID-19 blitz

        News United calls for Premier Palaszczuk to drop COVID-19 fine