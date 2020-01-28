Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Health

Suspected coronavirus case at hotel

by Brianna Morris-Grant
28th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUSPECTED coronavirus case has been discovered at a Gold Coast hotel this afternoon.

Police and paramedics arrived at Peppers Broadbeach just after 1.30pm after reports of a patient showing symptoms of the virus.

Queensland Ambulance media said they had attended a "medical incident" at the address and transported a stable patient to hospital.

 

An ambulance source confirmed it was believed the patient was showing symptoms and had recently arrived on the Gold Coast from China.

It's understood police were on scene assisting QAS through crowd control.

It comes after multiple tests on Gold Coast patients returned negative, with four patients in Australia confirmed to have the disease.

coronavirus health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        premium_icon Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        News A horrifying act of animal cruelty has traumatised a mother and son who helplessly watched as kittens were thrown from the moving car in front of them.

        Award ‘surreal’ for Mailman.

        premium_icon Award ‘surreal’ for Mailman.

        News Bidjara woman Keelen Mailmain awarded for her service to indigenous communities of...

        WATCH: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        premium_icon WATCH: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        News Visitors can now enjoy the mountain views from new heights.

        Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        premium_icon Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        News A mutual agreement in Council’s first meeting for 2020