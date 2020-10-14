Suspected arsonist likely to have serious flash burns

A SUSPECTED arsonist who set the NT Oriental Emporium alight will likely have suffered serious flash burns to their face and forearms says the Australian & New Zealand Burn Association president Jeremy Rawlins.

Dr Rawlins, a plastic surgeon in Perth, said the person would have singed off their eyebrows, eyelashes and nasal hair and possibly their hairline as well as injuring their forearms.

"I would expect this individual who is hiding out somewhere will have exactly these types of injures they will be quite swollen, sore, red and they're eyebrows and eyelashes will be singed off," he said.

Dr Rawlins said the person should immediately seek medical help.

"Basically anyone who has an injury like that, they are at risk of having injured tier eyes and also their skin can become painful and infected and everything can swell up," he said.

Parts of the NT Oriental Emporium was bulldozed on Monday following a suspicious fire last Thursday. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford.

The suspect can be seen on CCTV footage bending over, at which point a burst of flames can be seen.

The person then stumbles back and begins to leave before another flare up of flames causes the person to stumble again.

NT Police Detective Acting Sergeant Brett Cottier urged the person to come forward and seek treatment if injured.

"We are seeking that anyone who has injuries or something like that goes and gets themselves some medical treatment," he said.

"Also if anyone may know someone who is injured to come forward and let us know and we will go and have a talk to them."

He said at this stage there were no identifying features police had discerned from the footage.

"There is no clear identifying features at this stage, there's things we might be able to do with the footage in regards to clarity but there is no specific details we can release to the public at this stage," he said.

