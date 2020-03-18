Surprising group with most virus cases

EVERYDAY we are seeing more confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country, with NSW emerging as a hotspot in Australia.

More than 530 people have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country, with more than 260 of those confirmed cases coming from NSW alone.

It is well known that the elderly are one of the most at risk groups if they contract the virus, but there is a surprising group that seems to be catching the virus at a vastly higher rate than any others.

New data released by NSW Health when the number of cases in the state was at 210 shows that the majority of cases in the state are from women aged 30 to 39.

So far 28 women in that age group have been diagnosed with coronavirus, with 24 men in that same age group also contracting the virus.

Females aged in their 30s have the highest rate of infection in NSW. Picture: NSW Health

The group seeing the second highest rate of infections is people aged 40 to 49, with 18 women and 19 men diagnosed in that category.

In the 50 to 59 age group 35 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in NSW.

There are significantly more men in their 60s who have contracted the virus than women, with 19 men confirmed as having it compared to just 12 women.

This is reversed for people in their 20s, with 18 out of the 30 people in that age group who have the virus being women.

In the 10 to 19 group there are 11 confirmed cases and both the 80s and 90s groups have three confirmed cases each.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Australia is growing rapidly, with NSW today announcing its biggest one day increase today with 59 new cases.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant some of the cases "will be linked to overseas travel", some were local transmission and others were still being investigated.

She linked the huge increase in cases to the "high rates of testing" being conducted across the state.

"That is a very pleasing thing from my perspective because it means we are able to detect cases in the community, identify those contacts and obviously contain them and self-isolate them," she told reporters today.

"We are also tracking down links and chains of transmission, to block any further community transmission. What we have seen is increasing cases in returning travellers from Europe and also America, adding to the previous countries … which were Iran, South Korea and Hong Kong."

Scott Morrison in Canberra this morning. Picture: Gary Ramage

This news came shortly after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the country's travel advice level to four - do not travel.

"For those who are thinking of going overseas in the school holidays, don't. Don't go overseas. The biggest risk we have had and the biggest incidents of cases we have had has been from Australians returning from overseas, from many countries that you wouldn't have expected that to be a source," Mr Morrison said.

He also extended the current restrictions on gatherings to include a ban on non-essential gatherings 100 or more people in indoor areas.

The ban applies to restaurants, pubs, clubs, nightclubs and other hospitality venues, as well as churches, mosques and synagogues.

Some of the places this ban does not apply to includes schools, hospitals, aged care facilities, public transport, factories and office buildings.