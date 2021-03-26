Surprise name pops up as crisis deepens
A NSW Liberal MP Catherine Cusack has released a list of demands of Scott Morrison to deal with the crisis engulfing Parliament - including a call to bring back Julie Bishop.
Ms Bishop has been enjoying her time in the celebrity spotlight since stepping away from politics two years ago.
Prime Ministerial to do list:— Catherine Cusack (@katieqs) March 25, 2021
1. Phone Brittany
2. Get rid of Eric Abetz 🙄
3. Recall Julie Bishop to help
4. Meet your Women MPs - permission to speak
5. Federal Liberal Party Inquiry for women tell their stories and suggestions
6. Believe the women (we are not making stuff up)
The former foreign minister has a new television gig lined up with comedian Joel Creasey.
However, Ms Cusack wants to see her back in politics as the sexual assault crisis deepens
Ms Cusack, a state upper house member based on the NSW north coast, fired off a series of blistering tweets on Tuesday night, addressing the Prime Minister and telling him "he doesn't get it".
"Dear Prime Minister I am not your wife/mother/daughter. I am a female Liberal MP," she began her message.
"I know you love family as do I - and (I know you) mean well but you clearly do not understand anything about our political experiences. Pls talk to your women MPs. If they feel safe - they will tell you!"
