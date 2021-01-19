Surprise frontrunner for Hottest 100

The voting portal for this year’s Triple J Hottest 100 has locked down for another year, so it’s time to speculate about what our number 1 will be.

The voting portal was shut down on Monday afternoon, prompting a frenzied tally count by the station before the results are revealed this Saturday, January 23, to boozy barbecues around the nation.

But for those of us playing at home - admittedly after a year that felt like at least three years long - there's seemingly no clear winner ahead of the countdown, unlike many previous years.

Polling aggregate site 100 Warm Tunas has predicted it's likely to be Glass Animals' Heat Waves at number one, however, the site didn't quite nail last year's number one of Billie Eilish's bad guy, which it predictd would come in at number 2. It had Denzel Curry's Bulls on Parade cover at number one, which ended up coming in at five.

So it could be anyone's game.

Will 100 Warm Tunas be proven right this weekend with their Glass Animals tip?

This year, 100 Warm Tunas has the top five set as: Heat Waves, followed by Ball Park Music's Cherub and Booster Seat by Spacey Jane. Flume and Toro y Moi's The Difference comes in at four, while G Flip's Hyperfine rounds out the top five.

Over on Sportsbet, Heat Waves, Booster Seat and Cherub are tipped to crack the top three, with The Difference and Tame Impala's Lost In Yesterday just behind.

According to Triple J, this year's vote will be one of the closest on record, with only a handful of votes between the top two songs.

According to the station, the last time the beloved listener poll was so close was back in 2007 when Muse's Knights of Cydonia pipped Silverchair's Straight Lines to the post with just 14 votes.

Here's what we know about this year's potential winners:

GLASS ANIMALS - HEAT WAVES

The hazy track came out in June last year with a video clip filmed in London which was intended as "a love letter to live music and the culture and togetherness surrounding it", according to the band.

"It was filmed at the peak of the lockdown in my neighbourhood in East London by the lovely people who live around me, just using their phones," frontman Dave Bayley said in a statement.

In an Instagram post, the band explained Heat Waves was meant to come out earlier than late June, but they pushed back the release out of respect for the Black Lives Matter protests taking place at the time.

They said it "couldn't have felt more like the wrong time" to release new material.

"The fight for civil rights is so much bigger and more important than any single piece of music," the band wrote.

SPACEY JANE - BOOSTER SEAT

The Freo four-piece has been a hit among Triple J listeners for many months, with the band's debut album Sunlight winning the station's album of the year listener poll in December.

Speaking about the track Booster Seat in June, singer Caleb Harper explained that the lyrics deal with "feeling like anxiety and depression are taking control away from you".

"I drew on feelings of my childhood and those vulnerabilities you have and how they're still very relevant today," he told Triple J's Richard Kingsmill.

BALL PARK MUSIC - CHERUB

The glittering summer tune by the Brisbane five-piece is a slight departure from the band's prior releases.

According to frontman Sam Cromack, while the main tune had been "kicking around for years", the lyrics were inspired by lulling his daughter to sleep in a rocking chair.

WHAT ABOUT WAP?

Could this year's dark horse be 2020's most R-rated banger WAP, from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion?

Triple J has led the charge in playing the song in its full, uncensored glory since it came out in August last year.

It's currently ranked at number 16 on 100 Warm Tunas, while Sportsbet has it at odds of 13 to one.

Speaking of dark horses, could Mashd N Kutcher's Get On The Beers (Ft. Dan Andrews) come through?

Triple J's Hottest 100 airs Saturday January 23rd from noon.

