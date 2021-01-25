Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A nurse is seen with testing equipment at the Waringah Aquatic Club pop up drive-thru testing COVID-19 clinic in Sydney, Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
A nurse is seen with testing equipment at the Waringah Aquatic Club pop up drive-thru testing COVID-19 clinic in Sydney, Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Surprise detail in vaccine announcement

by Ally Foster
25th Jan 2021 9:23 AM

Australia has approved the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, allowing the first jabs to be rolled out within weeks, beginning with frontline hotel quarantine workers.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine, with the jab to be made available to Australians over the age of 16.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia is on track to have the majority of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 by October.

"The commencement remains on track for February, as the Prime Minister has said. The completion remains on track for October," he said.

Frontline workers and health workers will be the first to be vaccinated before attention turns to aged care staff, seniors and other vulnerable communities.

Read on for the latest COVID-19 updates.

Originally published as Surprise detail in vaccine announcement

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Very frustrating’: PM gets impatient with Premier

        Premium Content ‘Very frustrating’: PM gets impatient with Premier

        News He might have got chummier with her lately, but Scott Morrison has put Annastacia Palaszcuk on notice over a vital need for Queensland.

        ‘WE LOST EVERYTHING’: Charleville mum of six's heartbreak

        Premium Content ‘WE LOST EVERYTHING’: Charleville mum of six's heartbreak

        News “We’ve basically just got to start from scratch.''

        Police respond to alleged street brawl outside pub

        Premium Content Police respond to alleged street brawl outside pub

        Crime Investigations are continuing into an alleged street brawl between two men that...

        Man slapped with $700 fine for boozy New Year’s Eve drive

        Premium Content Man slapped with $700 fine for boozy New Year’s Eve drive

        Crime An elderly Western Downs man brought in the New Years with an arrest, after he was...