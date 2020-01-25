Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sonia Kruger.
Sonia Kruger.
News

Surprise choice for new The Voice host

25th Jan 2020 10:34 AM

Sonia Kruger's replacement as The Voice Australia host has been announced.

The Channel 9 singing show will have not one, but two hosts anchoring the popular program this year, with Extra TV host Renee Bargh and former The Voice host Darren McMullen taking the stage.

The news comes after Kruger left the Nine Network at the end of last year and joined Channel 7.

Seven Network said Kruger would be hosting a new reality show Mega Mini Golf as well as becoming a judge on Australia's Got Talent.

Renee Bargh. Picture: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'Day USA
Renee Bargh. Picture: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'Day USA

 

Darren McMullen. Picture: Channel 9
Darren McMullen. Picture: Channel 9

Bargh, 33, who hails from Byron Bay, has been living in Los Angeles covering red carpet events and interviewing celebrities for Extra TV for a decade.

She will now be splitting her time between Australia and the US.

"I'm so elated, honestly, I've been wanting to come home for a very long time," Bargh told Today Extra this morning.

"This feels like the perfect job to be doing that. I couldn't be happier."

The same judges are reprising their roles this year, with Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Kelly Rowland and Boy George taking the red chairs.

Bargh is also close friends with Goodrem, but said she was backing all the coaches.

"Everyone keeps asking me 'whose team would you be on?' Please don't put me in that position. Delta all the way," she said.

"(But) I love all the coaches. Guy has been a really good friend for a long time. Kelly has become a new friend. I haven't met Boy George yet but I think we will get along great, and I've known Darren forever, so it feels like a family affair."

The Voice Coaches Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland. Picture: Channel 9
The Voice Coaches Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland. Picture: Channel 9

McMullen, 37, who recently appeared on Channel 10 singing contest The Masked Singer, was the host of The Voice when it first aired in 2012.

editors picks sonia kruger the voice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        People on the land discuss the future season

        premium_icon People on the land discuss the future season

        News Landowners across the Maranoa discuss what the recent downpours will means for their business in 2020.

        20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        News From health professionals caught drug driving to Dad’s ‘smoking cones’ only hours...

        Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

        premium_icon Dad pleads guilty to drug-driving with kids

        Crime A drug-driving dad of four has been banned from the roads.

        NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        premium_icon NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        News Visitors can now enjoy the mountain views from new heights.