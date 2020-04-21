Why COVID-19 has led to a surge in rentals

FOR RENT: Rental properties in Chinchilla are getting snapped up as travel retractions impact FIFO workers. Pic: Supplied

AS THE mining industry continues to operate in the Western Downs region, FIFO workers who live interstate are taking up residency in Chinchilla due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Queensland imposed harsh state border restrictions on Saturday, April 5, due to the COVID-19 crisis leaving many FIFO workers not considered 'critical' banned from entering QLD.

Accounts manager at Elders Real Estate Kelsie Barber said there has been a surge in FIFO workers looking for rental properties since the COVID-19 crisis began.

"Everyone is after furnished properties for their workers… we only have one furnished rental property at the moment," Ms Barber said.

"We have a lot of mining workers who have previously been fly in fly out, and if they lived interstate, they're all looking for extra accommodation.

"We have been extremely busy in that department… I would say (the demand has) definitely at least doubled."

Leasing Officer at Surat Basin Real Estate Angie Harrington said she's had a few people take up leases due to travel the travel ban.

"We've had a few interstate workers that want a short-term leases, but we aren't really doing them at the moment, there hasn't been heaps but there has been a few," Ms Harrington said.

"They've probably been put in a camp, and they usually fly home for their two weeks off but they can't go home, so they need accommodation for their time off.

"We have had a few people take properties just because they are stuck here, one guy has just signed a six-month lease because he can't go back to New Zealand… another lives in Thailand so he's stuck here and has signed a six-month lease."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began both Elders Real Estate and Surat Basin Real Estate have been extremely busy with rentals as well as selling properties.

Mr Ms Harrington said as soon as a property is listed it's being rented.

"To be honest we are still really busy, we don't have as many people moving around between places, but overall I only have 10 rentals available… at the moment there are no four-bedroom houses available in town," she said.

"I had three applications go through for the same property yesterday - people still moving to town.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said travel restrictions were put in place to protect remote communities from contracting COVID-19.

"Queensland has no known cases in our remote regional communities and restricting these workers from entering the state will remove a possible transmission route," Dr Lynham said.

"Exempting critical people will ensure that resources projects can continue to produce the mineral and energy resources we need."