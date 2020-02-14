Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Surf’s up at Rainbow as ex-cyclone moves closer

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
14th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EX-tropical Cyclone Uesi won't be adding to the rainfall total in the Gympie region but it could temporarily change the shape of the Cooloola Coast.

The intense tropical pressure system, that yesterday had lost some of its force as it tracked southwest into cooler waters, was still similar to a Category 2 cyclone.

Yesterday afternoon, it was 600km off the shore of New South Wales and expected to pass over Lord Howe Island overnight.

 

Bye bye Uesi. Ex-cyclone Uesi takes its way down the coast below the Sunshine Coast and is forecast to veer away towards New Zealand's South Island
Bye bye Uesi. Ex-cyclone Uesi takes its way down the coast below the Sunshine Coast and is forecast to veer away towards New Zealand's South Island

It posed no direct threat to Queensland but was expected to drum up hazardous surf, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

"We will not see a direct impact from rain or strong winds, but it is whipping up some rather large and powerful easterly swells," he said.

Seas south of Fraser Island could see swells more than three times the size of normal today, he said, before conditions ease over tomorrow and Sunday.

 

Cyclone Uesi projected location on Friday. Picture: Sky News weather
Cyclone Uesi projected location on Friday. Picture: Sky News weather

 

Easterly swells on the Cooloola Coast were expected to reach between 2-3m and could reach 3.5m, with an increased period between waves from the usual 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

He said the prolonged break between waves could catch out people in the water.

"It's particularly dangerous for rock fishers, swimmers and boaties," he said.

There was potential for closed beaches on the Sunshine Coast, including the Cooloola Coast, he said.

The combination of large swells and high tides could cause beach erosion.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone rainbow beach surf
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        List of Chinchilla roads affected by flooding

        List of Chinchilla roads affected by flooding

        News IF it’s flooded forget it - here is a list of roads that are currently closed or inundated with water in Chinchilla.

        NAMED: 11 fraudsters and thieves faced court in Chinchilla

        premium_icon NAMED: 11 fraudsters and thieves faced court in Chinchilla

        News From Ivan Milat’s brother’s gumtree scam, to the grandson who was dobbed in by his...

        PHOTO GALLERY: Weir goes from 24% to 139% in three weeks

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Weir goes from 24% to 139% in three weeks

        News The recent downpours have provided so much needed relief from the dry conditions.

        Incredible transformation gives hope to western graziers

        premium_icon Incredible transformation gives hope to western graziers

        News “This was the driest any local had ever seen it,” Julie Nixon said about her stud...