‘There were 10 sharks jumping out of the water’

Shock for junior surfer as sharks leap out of the water.

ARCHER Curtis is one of the new chargers in the MNM Boardriders club and he's not scared of sharks.

He learnt to surf on the Gold Coast at six and now, about to turn 17, Curtis competes in the Mermaid Nobbys Miami Club's open and under-18 categories with up to eight heats in one day.

He regularly makes finals in both divisions.

Archer Curtis scored his best contest result earlier this year with a 3rd place in the Rip Curl National Grom Search. Please credit Photo by Ben Stagg/Surfing Qld

"Archer is such an exciting surfer to watch and to surf with at MNM club rounds," said committee spokesman Dave Bellman.

"Out of the water Archer is such a great club person and role model to other club members and can be seen engaging with members of all ages at club rounds, sharing stories, experiences and generally having fun.

"A moment that stands out for me was at a club round presentation where Archer was presented with a new steamer wetsuit as a prize. Without a second thought, he happily gave the prize to another member who surfed all winter with holes in his wetsuit.

"This kind gesture reflects the true spirit of Archer and MNM Boardriders."

Backhand bottom turn from Archer Curtis at Sandon Point during 2020 National Rip Curl Grom Search. Please credit photo Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Curtis joined MNM at 12 and holds it in fond regard.

"MNM Boardriders club is really important to me because it's my surfing family," Curtis said.

"I have so many friends in the club and it's so good when we are all together.

"It's heaps of fun but it also benefits my surfing skills with club training, and you get to surf practise heats at club rounds."

The Palm Beach Currumbin Year 11 student likes skating and art.

His best surfing result was equal third place at the Rip Curl National gromsearch final in January.

Curtis, who is yet to travel overseas, says his favourite breaks are Currumbin Alley and TOS where he caught his biggest waves.

" I just love to get barrelled and have had some of the best barrels of my life at both of these breaks."

His craziest surfing experience was with his mate Oscar Berry and a couple other blokes when they were paddling back across the Seaway and noticed a school of sharks.

"There were about 10 sharks jumping out of the water as it was getting dark," he said.

