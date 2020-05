A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a surfing incident on North Stradbroke Island.

Paramedics treated the man on scene at Jumpinpin on the southern end of the island after he fell from his surfboard, striking his head underwater and becoming immersed for some time.

The man was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Originally published as Surfer airlifted after North Straddie incident