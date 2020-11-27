Support packages for Kids of drought affected families

HELPING HAND: Drought Angels founder Natasha Johnston with Sharon Lohse, who dropped off the packages on behalf of Sen. Hanson. Pic: Supplied

THE children in drought-affected farming families in western Queensland are set to receive special goody bags for Christmas via a donation to the charity Drought Angels from Senator Pauline Hanson.

The 50 packs were delivered to the Drought Angels depot in Chinchilla by local resident Sharon Lohse, and will be distributed by Drought Angels to the children of drought affected farming families together with their Christmas packages.

Senator Hanson said it was a pleasure to join the many other Australians who support the charity and the vital work it does for farmers.

“I have travelled on three Burrumbuttock hay runs from Griffith in New South Wales to Longreach, and it’s devastating to see the distress in the faces of the farmers,” Senator Hanson said.

“This is just my little way to help the work of Drought Angels, along with many other Australians, and it’s a pleasure to be able to do it.”

The Christmas delivery was initiated by Ms Lohse, a long-term local property owner who has a strong connection with relationship with the Drought Angels - and Ms Lohse said it was an honour to provide the packages for outback families.

“This has been a tougher year than most, so we hope that the items will generate some enjoyment and fun for the children over Christmas,” Ms Lohse said.

“I was really impressed at the size of Drought Angels operations, out of a huge warehouse in Chinchilla. The organisation is making a positive impact on many farming families.”