Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big wet coming as drought-hit regions turn green

        premium_icon Big wet coming as drought-hit regions turn green

        News From dust and dirt to a water trap, parts of drought-declared Queensland – including this once-parched golf course – have welcomed above-average rainfall.

        Mother charged for drug driving

        premium_icon Mother charged for drug driving

        News The mother of a seven-year-old girl was pulled over for a roadside drug test – the...

        Three Maranoa properties sell for $10 million-plus

        premium_icon Three Maranoa properties sell for $10 million-plus

        News Three Maranoa properties sold for more than $10 million.

        Western Downs granny caught driving on meth ‘for pain relief’

        premium_icon Western Downs granny caught driving on meth ‘for pain...

        News Magistrate slams Western Downs grandmother caught driving on meth