Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ESSENTIAL WORKERS: Amid sights of abuse, this Warwick woman has urged shoppers to be kind.
ESSENTIAL WORKERS: Amid sights of abuse, this Warwick woman has urged shoppers to be kind.
News

Supermarket staff victims of abuse in panic-buying craziness

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
9th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEING sworn at and abused day after day.

That is the reality for many retail workers around the country, including the Southern Downs.

With several reports of abuse towards supermarket staff and other essential workers, Warwick resident Lisa Weatherley said the buying frenzy had begun taking a toll on staff.

"People think it's only the city but the impact is out here, enough is enough to see the stress on workers and to notice the cracks starting," she said.

Over the past few weeks, she had seen several incidents where supermarket staff were abused for shopping limits and low stock.

In one case, a dad started swearing at security guards when they caught him trying to bypass toilet paper restrictions.

"I'm the type of person when I see someone cop a mouthful I just want to give them a hug," she said.

"I worked in retail and I remember what is was like and I'm so glad I'm not in that industry anymore, because they're copping it big time.

"They're cleaning triple and quadruple and having more tasks put upon each and every member, just to keep everyone healthy and fed."

Now, more than ever, was the time to show compassion for those who risked their families by serving the community, Ms Weatherley said.

"We wouldn't be here without them there," she said.

"We really need to pull out the kindness and be grateful that they're here for us. It can be a simple thing but a few words can really brighten up their day."

Spano IGA's owner Frank Spano said no complaints had been made by staff, and staff were being treated well so far during the crisis.

"Availability is an issue in the entire nation, so unfortunately shoppers won't get the full offerings," he said.

"But we have a zero-tolerance policy and are going through our normal processes.

"Customers are still being served and registers are open."

abuse coronavirus panic buying
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cigarette DNA leads to car thief arrest

        premium_icon Cigarette DNA leads to car thief arrest

        News A Chinchilla man in jail for a violent robbery has been caught out for other crimes.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        Support campaign for construction workers during COVID-19

        premium_icon Support campaign for construction workers during COVID-19

        News Men who work in construction are 71 per cent more likely to die from suicide...

        MP’s warning for online shoppers: do the right thing

        premium_icon MP’s warning for online shoppers: do the right thing

        News Find yourself sitting at your computer, reaching for your credit card? Federal...