Supermarket manager’s huge swipe at selfish shoppers

A Brisbane Coles employee has posted a brutally honest account, sent to her by a friend who is a grocery store manager, of what it is has been like working in supermarkets since the spread of COVID-19.

It paints a shocking picture of the selfishness of some shoppers and their lack of thought for the, mostly low-paid, staff essential to keeping our pantries stocked.

Read this, and think about it next time you do the shopping.

I manage a grocery store. Here's some things you should know:

1. I don't have toilet paper.

2. I don't have sanitiser.

3. I run out of milk, eggs and meat daily.

4. I promise if it's not on the shelf, it's not in a hidden corner of our back room.

These are the predictable ones. Now read this:

5. I have been doing this for 25 years. I did not forget how to order product.

6. I don't cause the warehouse to be out of product.

7. I schedule as much help as I have, working TONS of overtime, to help YOU.

8. I am sorry there are lines at the checkout.

Now, the really important stuff:

9. My team puts themselves in harm's way every day so you can buy groceries.

10. My team works tirelessly to get product on the floor for you to buy.

11. My team is exhausted.

12. My team is scared of getting sick.

13. My team is human and do not possess an anti virus. They are in just as much danger as you are (arguably more) but they show up to work every day just so you can buy groceries.

14. My team is tired.

15. My team is very under appreciated.

16. My team is exposed to more people who are potentially infected in one hour than most of you will be in a week (medical community excepted, thank you for all that you do).

17. My team is abused all day by customers who have no idea how ignorant you area.

18. My team disinfects every surface possible, every day, just so you can come in and grab a wipe from the dispenser, wipe the handle and throw the used wipe in the trolley or on the ground and leave it there ... so my team can throw it in the bin for you later.

19. My team wonders if you wash your re-usable bags, that you force us to touch, that are clearly dirty and have more germs on them than our shopping trolley do. (Editor's note: Some supermarkets such as Coles now ask shoppers to pack their own groceries)

20. My team more than earns their breaks, lunches and days off. And if that means you wait longer, I am sorry.

The last thing I will say is this:

The next time you are in a grocery store, please pause and think about what you are saying and how you treat people you encounter.

They are the reason you are able to buy toilet paper, sanitiser, milk, eggs and meat.

If the store you go to is out of them, maybe find the neighbour or friend that bought enough for one year ... there are hundreds of them ... and ask them to spare 1 or 2.

They caused the problem to begin with.

