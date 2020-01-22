Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Major international supermarket Kaufland was preparing for a large presence in Australia but is now leaving the country.
Major international supermarket Kaufland was preparing for a large presence in Australia but is now leaving the country.
Business

Supermarket giant announces shock exit

by Chris Herde
22nd Jan 2020 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER spending millions buying up sites German supermarket chain Kaufland will leave Australian market.

In a statement Kaufland said it will undertake an "orderly withdrawal" from Australia.

It said it will be concentrating its business on its European core markets in the foreseeable future.

Reader poll

Were you looking forward to Kaufland opening in Australia?

View Results

In Queensland Kaufland has bought four suites - in Toowoomba, Richlands, Morayfield and Burleigh heads.

Frank Schumann, acting CEO of Kaufland International, said: "This was not an easy decision for us. We always felt welcome in Australia."

"We would like to thank our employees and we apologise for the disruption this decision will cause.

"In Europe, we see a great deal of growth potential. We will actively shape the consolidation of the European retail sector, thus further reinforcing our leading position."

More Stories

Show More
business economy editors picks kaufland retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the small-town country musician taking on Tamworth

        premium_icon Meet the small-town country musician taking on Tamworth

        Music Katelann Grealy has just returned from the Academy of Country Music and says she’s ready to turn her songs into Golden Guitars.

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Get the best local news from the locals you know

        ‘I’LL KILL YOU ALL’: Worker douses himself in petrol

        premium_icon ‘I’LL KILL YOU ALL’: Worker douses himself in petrol

        Crime DOUSING himself in petrol, wielding a hunting knife and threatening to set himself...

        Australia Day, Chinchilla Style

        premium_icon Australia Day, Chinchilla Style

        News There’s plenty of places to sink a few cold ones this Australia Day in Chinchilla...