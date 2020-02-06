Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supercoach is just one of the benefits of being a subscriber.
Supercoach is just one of the benefits of being a subscriber.
News

Supercoach, rewards and crosswords for subscribers

6th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One of the major advantages to being a subscriber with Chinchilla News is that you get free access to our sister paper, The Courier-Mail, along with content from other News mastheads across Australia.    It's easy.

  • If you have previously activated your CourierMail+ entitlement, simply visit the CourierMail website and log in using the subscription email address and password you gave them on redeeming. 
  • If you have not previously activated your Courier-Mail+ entitlement, simply log into www.chinchillanews.com.au, select My Profile, then My Rewards and then follow the links. Activate this, and you'll have the best of local, state, national and international news on your device. 

 

SIGN UP TO SUPERCOACH NOW FOR A CHANCE TO TO WIN $50K

  • While on The Courier-Mail, look for the SuperCoach button, or head over to https://www.couriermail.com.au/supercoach, log in and start the battle for bragging rights ahead of either the NRL or AFL seasons. 

 

  PLUS:    The Courier-Mail also has some wonderful puzzle options available via its site.


Another bonus in taking up your Courier-Mail subscription is the access it gives you to +Rewards.

You'll find that on the right-hand side of the menu bar at the very top of their home page. There are great holiday freebies and discounts on offer to you.   

More Stories

Show More
digital subscriptions rewards supercoach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural southwest medical practice in crisis

        premium_icon Rural southwest medical practice in crisis

        News A local practice manager has been left frustrated as her practice feels the full force of the national doctor shortage.

        Three people in swift water flood rescue

        premium_icon Three people in swift water flood rescue

        News Rescue crews retrieving 3 people stranded southwest of Taroom

        Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        premium_icon Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        News A revolving door of doctors has left a Western Downs couple at their wit's end with...

        Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        premium_icon Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        News Family heartbroken after snake kills precious pet.