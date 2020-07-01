Super Rugby saved as players reach pay deal

Australia’s domestic Super Rugby competition will proceed as planned this weekend following an end to the code’s drawn out pay deal.

Averting the fear of strike action, the agreement will see Australian Super Rugby players receive a flat 70 per cent portion of their contract remuneration as well as eligible match payments and bonuses.

The agreement will only cover the Super Rugby AU competition - which starts Friday and ends September 19 - so a new deal will have to be negotiated before the international season which starts at the back end of 2020.

The players scored a small victory. Picture: AAP/Craig Golding

The Test season is still being decided but with most of the world in lockdown, it looks like being a reduced series, possibly involving only matches against New Zealand.

After weeks of talks, the deal was only finalised this afternoon, with Rugby Australia Chief Executive Rob Clarke welcoming the agreement.

"Australians all around the country are currently facing an incredibly difficult economic environment and Rugby is certainly no different," he said.

"The professional players have acknowledged the important role they play in ensuring the future health of Rugby in Australia and I thank them for their cooperation throughout this negotiation, to ensure the competition starts this coming Friday night.

"Vodafone Super Rugby AU is just days away from kick-off and now is the time to celebrate the fantastic athletes we have here in this country. The competition will be fast and free-flowing and I know how keen the players are to put on a show."

