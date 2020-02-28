Sunwater announces whether it will appeal flood judgment

Flooding in Ipswich on Wednesday. Ipswich CBD looking West.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

IT'S been a week since Seqwater formally advised the Supreme Court of New South Wales it intends to appeal the January 2011 flood class action judgment.

Today Sunwater followed in the fellow dam operator's footsteps and also advised the courts it is appealing judgment.

"This decision was made after a thorough review of the judgement with its insurers," a Sunwater spokesman said.

"Sunwater will not make any further comments while the appeal process is underway."

Last week, Maurice Blackburn Principal Lawyer Rebecca Gilsenan said justice is now a long way off for their clients, who have already waited long enough.

"These appeals and disputes mean that real justice is a long way off for our clients, who have won their case and deserve to be paid for what they lost when the dam operators flooded them," she said.

"The only way to bring this to an end is for the State to step in with a whole-of-government approach."