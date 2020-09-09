Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
News

Suncorp to shutter 19 branches amid store shakeup

by Glen Norris
9th Sep 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BANKING giant Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.

The closures include nine branches in Queensland and comes amid increasing migration of banking services online, a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Queensland branches to be closed include Beenleigh, Burpengary, Elanora, Hamilton, Sherwood, Stafford, Victoria Point, West End and Biloela.

Making the announced Wednesday Suncorp said over-the-counter transactions had declined by almost one-quarter between June 2019 to June 2020. The closures, which represent about 16 per cent of its network, will leave the bank with 93 stores around the nation.

Suncorp, whose chief executive is Steve Johnston, said there was a long-term industry wide decline in branch usage, with OTC transactions down 60 per cent since July 2016. Two-thirds of deposit accounts are now opened online.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks suncorp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla’s brightest become medical professionals for a day

        Premium Content Chinchilla’s brightest become medical professionals for a...

        News STUDENTS at Chinchilla State High School participated in a program teaching them the ins and outs of life as a medical professional.

        Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

        Premium Content Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

        News AFTER a BMW driver gave Chinchilla police a fake name – it ended very badly for...

        Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed drivers

        Premium Content Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed...

        News DANGEROUS road users continue to be pulled up by Chinchilla police for their...

        Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure grant

        Premium Content Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure...

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Member for Callide, Colin Boyce says the Premier has failed...