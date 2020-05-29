Sumo Salad CEO lets us inside his home

Fresh food fanatic and businessman Luke Baylis takes us inside his Coogee inter-war bungalow home for a rare insight into the man behind Sumo Salads and Thr1ve. Picture: Tim Hunter

Luke Baylis was already running a healthy food business with Sumo Salads, but the CEO has taken a fresh approach with ready-made meal service Thr1ve.

"In the current climate, customers are experiencing a lot of uncertainty heading out to shop for groceries or cook using vegetables from the store which have been handled by other people," he says. "Thr1ve has introduced an essentials box which combines big batches of ready-made meals."

Most recently, Thr1ve has started Collab-o-plate, working with a select group of restaurants to deliver a range of specially designed meals inspired by their restaurants.

First off the rank is Moroccan chicken with cauliflower couscous from Kitchen by Mike.

Luke moved into the health food business 16 years ago after stacking on 50kg in four years living in the US. He now lives a healthy lifestyle by the beach in Coogee, making the move to the inter-war bungalow five years ago, which features high ornate ceilings, timber floors, picture rails and decorative internal fretwork.

"We were drawn to the property due to its proximity to the ocean," Luke says. "We can always squeeze in a refreshing dip. It has an open kitchen with plenty of space for preparing meals together with an expansive deck and backyard. It's perfect for entertaining and watching the kids play on the grass below.

The minin coal cooker is perfect to transform a fresh catch into delicious treats.

"We use the outdoor spaces as much as possible to disconnect from devices - and reconnect with one another."

Who: CEO of Sumo Salad and Thr1ve, Luke Baylis

Where: Coogee with wife Claire and children Max, 10 and Evie, 7

Favourite thing: This is my Trek Madone road bike which I used for triathlons - now it's more a social catch up with mates at Centennial Park

Inspiration: Coastal

Home is: A place where we can decompress and have quality time with the kids

Words: Catherine Nikas-Boulos Photos: Tim Hunter

Mini coal cooker: This is a little balcony barbie that's great for fish, squid or prawns. It's brilliant to bring on our fishing trips to make the most of the fresh fish we catch.

A press for more than just sandwiches.

Sandwich press: Since isolation, this has been a saviour for grilling healthy lean meats, vegetables and toasted sandwiches.

Made for social distancing before it was a thing.

Paddle board: This is the perfect social distancing piece of exercise equipment. I have three boards in total - one for surfing, one for racing and one for cruising the harbour.

Game on.

Basketball hoop: I play donkey with my kids almost every day. I like this ring as I can slam dunk it.

Fishing rod and net ready for action.

Fishing gear: I've been fishing quite a bit lately since social distancing. I usually do this with my boy and we have good father and son times while trying to teach him how to fish. He does the netting and helps with setting the fish back into the sea.

Painting: My step mum painted this in our garage. I love it! It always sparks an interesting conversation and makes you feel relaxed when you stare at it.

Memories in each sip.

Tea cup: This was a present from a close friend and former work colleague as their leaving gift. I use this cup every day.

The perfect spot to rock your worries away.

Outdoor swing: I use this chair to meditate in the mornings. It sits on the balcony overlooking Coogee gully and is the perfect chair for listening to the birds and clearing the mind while lightly rocking.

Jaffle maker: This is a camp ground staple for us and the kids. We get very avant-garde with what we put in them from Thai curry to random camp ingredients.

Art that speaks to the heart.