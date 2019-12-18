Sugar Buzz runs home with Chinchilla Cup

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Lester Alexander, Kevin Butler, Brenton Andrew, Hannah English with Karen and Mark Peters and the winner of the Chinchilla Cup, Sugar Buzz at Saturday’s ProCrew Cup.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Lester Alexander, Kevin Butler, Brenton Andrew, Hannah English with Karen and Mark Peters and the winner of the Chinchilla Cup, Sugar Buzz at Saturday’s ProCrew Cup.

Last weekend’s cup proved to be a drought breaking race for Sugar Buzz and Gatton trainer Brenton Andrew.

The five-year-old gelding ended the race meet on a high with a close win in the 1400m Chinchilla Cup open handicap, ridden by Hannah English.

Andrews said the win brought to an end a handful of poor finishes, which he chalked up to unfortunate barrier draws.

“Good barriers win races and we’ve just come off of a few bad months of draws so we’re very happy with today’s results,” he said.

“He didn’t have the easiest of wins today but he had a light weight and a strong finish.

“His position along the barrier forced Hannah English to make the decision to go forward which is what helped clinch the win in the end.”

Andrews said Saturday’s win marked Sugar Buzz’s fifth first placing and he was confident 2020 held a lot of promise for the gelding.

“We’re looking forward to getting back up to speed next year in a number of other country cups,” he said.

“He’s definitely a horse on the rise and one to keep an eye out for … with a good run and the right barrier, he’s in for a good win.”

The race marked jockey Hannah English’s second win of the day with her first on board Bondage in the 1030m class B handicap.

Another notable win from Saturday was My Cousin Baby in the Maiden Plate.

The four-year-old mare, owned by Mary and Kerry Kerwin, from Cambooya, and trained by their son, Kieren, is showing a great deal of promise on the track. With two recent seconds and a win on Saturday, she’s definitely a mare to watch.