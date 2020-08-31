Successful police operation cleans up streets of Chinchilla

CHINCHILLA police have implemented a number of successful operations targeting a range of crime in the Chinchilla district - cleaning up the streets and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Chinchilla police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said he is immensely proud of the hard work of his officers and their dedication which resulted in the success of Operation Sierra Cleanse.

Operating Sierra Cleanse is made up of numerous operations which have been targeting juvenile crime, drugs, property crime, and traffic offences - to name a few.

Sgt Irvine said the operations, which have been running since July, will continue to run into September, but early statistics have already shown the stations hard work is paying off.

"These operations are run by the Chinchilla police officers who have shown great dedication to ensuring the safety of the community," he said.

"I am very proud of each and every one of my officers."

In conjunction with Tara Police, Sgt Irvine said during August, 18 search warrants were executed resulting in 32 people charged with 90 offences - as part of Operation Impede.

In regards to juvenile crime (Operation Chinchillajuvibail), police carried out 145 successful curfew checks, 17 non-compliance curfew checks, and two bail breaches.

Property crime for the month saw 15 people charged with 48 burglary charges, as a part of Operation Confidence.

Under the same operation, nine people were charged with enter with intent, and seven people were charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, which resulted in 33 charges being laid.

In a massive combined road safety operation headed by constable Cameron Grant (Operation Eclipse), and senior constable James Leahy (Operation Chariot Repeal), 5,430 roadside breath tests were issued, 6 random drug tests, 222 traffic infringement notices were issued and six vehicle were searched - resulting in 106 charges and 39 notices to appear.

Also as a part of Operation Volui targeting wanted persons, 25 warrants were rectified, 15 people breached their bail, and there were 10 outstanding warrants.