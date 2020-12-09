SUCCESS: Traditional Owners smash traineeship goals

SUCCESS: QGC runs an indigenous traineeship program in partnership with Harness Energy, offering Traditional Owners from the region mentoring, work placement and help gaining nationally recognised qualifications. Pic: Supplied

A GROUP of talented and successful trainees have smashed their career goals and obtained apprenticeships in 2021, after completing a QGC and Harness Energy traineeship program.

Eight people took part in the program which offers Traditional Owners from the region mentoring, work placement and help gaining nationally recognised qualifications.

One of the trainees, from the Wakka Wakka tribe, Thaikeem Leedie, 23, made the big call to pack up his entire life in Ipswich and move to Chinchilla to chase his dream career - and hasn’t looked back since.

“I was doing a bit of labouring at the time, and while it was a good job it wasn’t really going anywhere or expanding my career pathway,” Mr Leedie said.

“It was a bit of a big call… but I was all for it.

“I could see it was a great opportunity and a good change.”

Mr Leedie is about to start a five-year electrical and instrumentation apprenticeship, after successfully applying for a spot in the QGC Pathways program and said his advice would be for others take similar opportunity’s, even if it means moving away from family and friends.

“It’s a small sacrifice for a big reward at the end,” he said.

“I’ve grown as a person and understand myself better. I learned more in the last nine months than I have in a big while. It has been a big confidence boost.”

Over the course of 2020, Mr Leedie and his seven classmates gained qualifications like a Cert III in Workplace Health and Safety, and completed work placements with a range of businesses including Corbet’s Civil, LCR Group, MFE, MPC Kinetic, Pro-Test Solutions, RIE, Qube, Veolia Water and Pro-Crew.

The group is set to celebrate at their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, December 9, at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre.

The program seeks to boost local employment outcomes by offering the region’s Traditional Owners the opportunity to complete nationally recognised qualifications and receive valuable on-the-job training and mentoring - all with the aim of preparing them for a career in the natural gas industry.

Traditional Owners living outside the region are supported to move to the Western Downs, with all participants living and working locally.