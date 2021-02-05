Menu
Allison Langdon injured (Today)
News

Stunt goes wrong: Today host ‘badly hurt’

by Andrew Bucklow
5th Feb 2021 10:22 AM

Today Show co-host Allison Langdon is in hospital after being injured while filming a stunt yesterday afternoon.

Langdon was missing as the Today show broadcast from Burleigh Heads this morning with Leila McKinnon stepping in as a replacement.

Addressing Langdon's absence, Karl Stefanovic said: "She had a bit of an accident yesterday … she hurt herself really badly. She's in hospital this morning."

The Today show aired some footage from the hydrofoiling accident that showed Langdon floating on her back in water while being attended to by two men.

A Nine spokesperson told news.com.au: "Ally hurt her leg after landing awkwardly during filming a story yesterday and was sent to hospital.

"She is expected to return home to Sydney over the weekend. We wish her well and a speedy recovery.

"We thank Leila McKinnon for taking a late night call to join Karl for the Today OB [outside broadcast] at Burleigh Heads."

At the start of Today Extra, Sylvia Jeffreys joked that Langdon injured herself deliberately, saying: "A lot of people have done a lot of things to avoid Karl but I think this one really takes the cake."

Also, if you've never heard of a hydrofoil before, Surf Today explains: "A hydrofoil is a long and hydrodynamically designed fin with wings. The beauty of it is that it mitigates the effects of the wind on the surface of the water, reducing friction and allowing you to angle at 90 degrees in less than a second."

Originally published as Stunt goes wrong: Today host 'badly hurt'

