Tullawong State High School students' touching tribute for Liam Keegan who died at his Upper Caboolture home on Tuesday night.

Students and staff have set up a dedicated memorial for much loved high school captain Liam Keegan who was tragically killed at his home on Tuesday night.

Liam Keegan, 17, died at about 8pm Tuesday, after being electrocuted in his home at Darley Rd, Upper Caboolture.

Tullawong State High School student Liam Keegan was tragically electrocuted at an Upper Caboolture home last night. Picture: Supplied, Tullawong State High School

Police, paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called. Workplace Health and Safety are continuing to investigate the incident.

Tributes flooded in for the 17-year-old Tullawong State High School Captain who is being remembered as a kind, caring, respectful young man.

Touching tributes and flowers have been laid at a dedicated memorial area for Tullawong State High School captain Liam Keegan, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, March 23. Photo supplied Tullawong State High School

Tullawong State High School principal Kiah Lanham said the school's flags were at half mast in honour of Liam.

Mrs Lanham was the first to place flowers at the school's dedicated memorial to Liam - which is covered in flowers and cards.

Today to honour Liam Tullawong State High School students will have a free dress day with a tradies and country for life theme.

"This is a tribute to Liam, who had a love for country music and a fondness for the tradie attire," a post on the school's Facebook page read.

Originally published as Students' touching tribute to much-loved school captain