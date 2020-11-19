Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her sweet discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.
Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her sweet discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.
Offbeat

Student’s spudtacular find in Homebush garden

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GIANT potato unearthed in a Homebush backyard has ‘mashed’ a world record for the largest vegetable.

But a technicality has chipped Homebush State School student Kyah Coles’ family from bagging the official record.

Kyah carted the 4.5kg potato her dad Brett Cole grew in his backyard garden to her Year 2 and 3 class for show and tell this week where it caused a stir among her peers and teachers.

Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her spudtacular discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.
Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her spudtacular discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.

On presenting it for show and tell, the class was spuddenly inspired to research the world record for the heaviest potato.

Teacher Tricia Anderson said the students found a potato grower in the United Kingdom held the record after growing a 3.5kg spud and had it officially recognised in 2010.

More stories:

Flashback: Kinchant Dam schools camp in the outdoors

Seaforth community bands together to thank teachers

MacKillop students take charge of the school

Mackay students co-ordinated flash mob

“Kyah’s potato is believed to be a white sweet potato however, so it would have to beat a Spanish sweet potato which holds the record from 2017 at 36kg,” she said.

Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her spudtacular discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.
Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her spudtacular discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.

“The potato caused quite the stir at school regardless, and it looks like sweet potato might be on the menu for some time at the Coles’ residence.

“Kyah unfortunately is not a fan of sweet potato unless it comes in the form of chips.”

While Kyah’s dad grew and dug up the giant potato from his backyard plot, the Homebush student shared a little secret to the big vegetable.

“Watering and taking care of it a lot,” she told her class.

Show us your mega vege!

Submit your photos and story: Daily Mercury

bestofmackay big potato editors picks homebush homebush state school mackay schools offbeat potato
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gas companies address mystery ‘explosion’

        Premium Content Gas companies address mystery ‘explosion’

        News MULTIPLE gas companies have responded to Western Downs residents’ concerns of a well ‘explosion’.

        NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

        Premium Content NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

        Breaking NATIONAL Australia Banks across the Western Downs, Maranoa, have closed due to a...

        Cause of horrific Taroom fatal revealed

        Premium Content Cause of horrific Taroom fatal revealed

        News HEARTBREAKING scenes unfolded on the Leichhardt Highway after a driver collided...

        Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Premium Content Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Council News A VITAL water alliance has been struck by the Western Downs Regional Council to...