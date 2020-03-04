Student duo showcases project at World Science Festival

YOUNG SCIENTISTS: William McDonald and Levi Ward with their winning project at the World Science Festival, which was held at Chinchilla over the weekend.

THEY may be in only their first year of high school, but two schoolboys are proving they have big ideas when it comes to the environment.

Chinchilla Christian College students William McDonald and Levi Ward had the idea to turn their fruit and vegetable peelings into bioplastics, which won them a Future Makers STEM Award.

The pair has their winning prototype on display at World Science Festival Queensland in Chinchilla on the weekend.

The Year 7 students said they chose to tackle the problem of plastic overuse and pollution.

"We wanted to find a solution to plastic that could be environmentally friendly so we conducted a study to test whether the peelings could be used to create biodegradable plastic," William said.

"Our experiment revealed that the thicker the bioplastic, the higher its flexibility and durability, making the peelings an effective source," Levi said.

The boys worked closely with science teacher Allan Alipio, who said it was fantastic to see the students' idea come to fruition.

"William and Levi have been working extremely hard, and to have our students be part of the festival and their ideas on display for the whole community to see was exciting," Mr Alipio said.

The awards program is an initiative of the Future Makers partnership between the Queensland Museum Network and Shell's QGC business to advance STEM education and increase student participation.

Queensland Museum Network presents World Science Festival Queensland.

Queensland Museum CEO Jim Thompson said the awards provided a unique opportunity for the students to apply their learning to real-world challenges.

"Students are naturally curious, and it is important to encourage them to become lifelong learners. The ideas that students like William and Levi have come up with are inspiring, and a great display of critical thinking, problem solving and creativity, of which are foundational STEM skills," Dr Thompson said.