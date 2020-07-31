Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Reunion for mum and cop who resuscitated her as baby
Reunion for mum and cop who resuscitated her as baby
Health

Stroke of luck that saved a dying toddler’s life

by Derrick Krusche
31st Jul 2020 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Zoe Braaksma-Heit has never forgotten what the police did for her and only has to look at her three little children to be reminded every day.

Almost 20 years ago, Ms Braaksma-Heit, then two, stopped breathing and turned blue in her mother Anita Heit's arms in the Coffs Harbour suburb of Toormina.

In a stroke of extraordinary luck, Sergeant Don Stewart lived across the road from the young family and was enjoying a quiet day off in the garden when he heard Ms Heit's screams.

Retired police officer Don Stewart with Anita Heit, daughter Zoe and Zoe’s children. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Retired police officer Don Stewart with Anita Heit, daughter Zoe and Zoe’s children. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Running over and grabbing Ms Braaksma-Heit out of her mother's arms, Sergeant Stewart applied CPR to the baby and after an agonising wait she miraculously gasped back to life. She had suffered a febrile convulsion as her temperature went above 41.

Ms Braaksma-Heit, now 21, had an emotional reunion with Sergeant Stewart at the Coffs Harbour Jetty yesterday to thank him for his bravery and to introduce him to her children, Amelia-Rose, 5, Ellie-Mae, 2, and Rhylan, 1.

"I'm amazed at how brave it was, I'll be forever grateful because I wouldn't be here and my three children wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him," she said.

"I personally don't hate on police because of what Don did. I've always respected them - I find most people forget the good they do."

 

Sgt Stewart meeting Zoe’s children at Coffs Harbour jetty. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Sgt Stewart meeting Zoe’s children at Coffs Harbour jetty. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Ms Heit said Sergeant Stewart saved her daughter's life and police were not appreciated enough, especially as people complained about coronavirus rules. "He is a true hero … I'm so grateful he was there," she said.

Sergeant Stewart, a 40-year veteran of the force who retired last month, recalled the "terrible shrieks" he heard that day.

"In this job, you see so many incidents where there's just nothing you can do for people. In this one we actually won for a change."

 

Originally published as Stroke of luck that saved a dying toddler's life

More Stories

Show More
cop dying editors picks help lifestyle resucitation toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Full list of Chinchilla drink/drug drivers

        premium_icon REVEALED: Full list of Chinchilla drink/drug drivers

        News NAMED AND SHAMED: From a pregnant mum, to a man facing child murder charges - here’s the full list of Chinchilla’s drink/drug drivers from July.

        Miles refuelling station for trucks is set for an extension

        premium_icon Miles refuelling station for trucks is set for an extension

        News A REFUELLING station in the Western Downs town of Miles is set for an upgrade. 

        UPDATE: New arrivals undergoing mandatory quarantine in Roma motel

        premium_icon UPDATE: New arrivals undergoing mandatory quarantine in Roma...

        News POLICE have provided details about a new influx of people undergoing mandatory...

        Council responds to calls for change to Tara pool upgrades

        premium_icon Council responds to calls for change to Tara pool upgrades

        News TARA residents are in an uproar over the Western Downs Regional Council’s plans to...