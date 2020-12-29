Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
No Caption
No Caption
News

STRIKE THREE: Suspended driver pulled over three times

Adam Hourigan
27th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly detected speeding near Coffs Harbour has been pulled over three times in just more than two hours on Boxing Day.

At 5.25am, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officers detected a vehicle with Queensland registration allegedly travelling at 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

The 72-year-old man was stopped, and police checks showed that his NSW Drivers Licence was suspended to a default on a fine.

Police issued him a penalty notice for excessive speed over 10km/h and a field court attendance notice for driving while suspended.

He was also informed not to drive prior to rectifying his licence status.

However, at 6am, the man was again stopped and again issued with a further field court attendance notice.

Finally, at 7.40am, a little more than two hours after he was stopped for the first time, he was again stopped by police.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police station where he was charged with all three matters, and given conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 25.

clarence crime coffs clarence police coffs highway patrol speeding charge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Premium Content POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Business Despite a challenging year, several Dalby businesses were able to rally in the face of adversity and record positive growth.

        Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Premium Content Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Crime A drunk Dalby mum’s drunken drive for takeaway food resulted in her being arrested...

        CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        Premium Content CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        News Fire crews and paramedics rushed to reports a home east of Chinchilla had erupted...

        Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

        Premium Content Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

        Crime A decision to drive to the shops after 20 stubbies has cost a young Jandowae man...