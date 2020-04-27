Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Health

Streak broken with new Coast virus cases confirmed

Eden Boyd
26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of patients with coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast has risen to 92 after two new cases were confirmed today.

Just three patients tested positive to the virus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, with revised data showing 1027 cases confirmed in the state.

The Coast last recorded a coronavirus case on Thursday, with the new figures revealing there were currently eight active cases in the region.

Currently, 964 of the 1030 confirmed Queensland cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

There have been 98,422 coronavirus test undertaken in Queensland, with 1,364 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

More Stories

coronavirussunshinecoast health sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South west road toll higher, more speeding drivers

        premium_icon South west road toll higher, more speeding drivers

        News THE south west road toll is much higher then it was at this time last year, as despite a lower amount of traffic on the roads more drivers are choosing to speed.

        Chinchilla driveway war memorabilia to honour Anzacs

        premium_icon Chinchilla driveway war memorabilia to honour Anzacs

        News A LOCAL retired nurse set up her driveway to honour soldiers who fought bravely in...

        Coronavirus sparks local business boom

        premium_icon Coronavirus sparks local business boom

        Health ONE Roma business has seen their sales more than double since gyms closed their...

        The winner of Chinchilla’s best tradie is…

        premium_icon The winner of Chinchilla’s best tradie is…

        News From a pool of 20 entries, here’s who you voted as Chinchilla’s best tradie.