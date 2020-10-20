Strange highway death is family’s second unthinkable loss

FAMILY'S ANGUISH: Langshaw brothers Jayden and Tarryn Alexander have died within 8 years of each in horrific crashes. Tarryn was just 19.

A GYMPIE region family is trying to come to terms with the loss of a second son in a vehicle accident after the grim discovery of a body near the Bruce Highway today.

Police have this afternoon confirmed the body is that of 28-year-old Jayden Alexander. His next of kin have been notified.

Jayden is the big brother of Tarryn Alexander, who was just 19 years old when he died in a quad bike accident near the Muster site eight years ago.

It has been five days since the accident left the car which Jayden had been travelling in completely totalled on the side of the highway, just south of Gympie.

After several calls for information amid concern for his whereabouts, police and SES spent the day today searching up and down the highway in the vicinity of the crash.

Tarryn Alexander was killed when his quad bike hit an on-coming car in the Amamoor State Forest in December 2012.

Tarryn and his mate had been on the run from a park ranger on two stolen quad bikes when they rounded a bend on Amamoor Creek Road and ran into an oncoming four wheel drive being driven by a Learner driver.

The Learner driver was cleared of any wrong doing.

Among those who supported Tarryn's mate when he front the Gympie District Court on a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, was Jayden, who was asked by the judge to address the court on life without his youngest brother.

The loss is unthinkable for the parents of Jayden and Tarryn, who have a surviving son and daughter.

Police in their hunt near the Bruce Highway this morning for a missing man.