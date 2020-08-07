Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Storms to dump month of rain in a day

by Steve Howard
7th Aug 2020 10:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Parts of inland NSW and Queensland are in for a drenching from Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain between 5mm and 25mm and possible thunderstorms as a strong low pressure system tracks its way across the states from South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said moderate to heavy rain would be widespread in inland northern NSW and southwestern Queensland.

"Some areas will receive their monthly August average in just one day," Mr Narramore said.

More than two thirds of Queensland is still officially in drought and the rain will bring a reprieve to struggling farmers and graziers.

The bureau said the low would produce showers, rain areas and thunderstorms, possibly severe in parts, over southern Queensland.

The trough system will move off the east coast during Saturday, with cooler and drier air spreading over most of the state as a new ridge develops over central Queensland.

 

Squalls have already moved through Brisbane's southern suburbs and on to the Gold Coast.

Some severe storms were likely about the southeast inland and central highlands. Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible in the far south of the Maranoa and Warrego district.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Daytime maximum temperatures will be below average in the west, near average for central and eastern parts. Mostly light winds over the northern tropics, moderate to fresh northeast to north-westerly winds over the south.

Mr Narramore said the front would also move south and produce heavy falls on the south coast of NSW which had already received high rainfall.

He said rivers levels could rise and warned of possible flooding.

Originally published as Storms to dump month of rain in a day

More Stories

queensland rain storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Employee sacked for ripping off southwest business

        Premium Content Employee sacked for ripping off southwest business

        News The man saved himself hundreds of dollars, until he got caught.

        Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

        News “LEAVE my courtroom.” A woman facing 12 charges is under investigation after...

        New-look Kmart stores revealed

        New-look Kmart stores revealed

        Smarter Shopping Kmart introduces new ‘K Hub’ stores to replace Target outlets