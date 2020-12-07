Storms inbound after Dalby’s record breaking heatwave

THE Western Downs is in line to receive a welcome drenching following a record breaking heatwave that reaped havoc across the state. .

Data revealed by the Bureau of Meteorology showed Dalby smashed two temperature records last week, toasting the region in the lead up to Christmas.

An excruciating 41.3C was felt on November 3, which was a record November temperature for Dalby, while a scorching 42.1C hit on December 2, coming close to the highest December temperature recorded of 43C in 1972.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said this week would be a reprieve from the hot weather, with showers and storms on the way.

"Today's the main day of true weather as it's looking like showers and storms are likely," he said.

Rapidly developing severe thunderstorms across southern #Qld! Thunderstorms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and large hail. For the latest warnings: https://t.co/OjBan6xu98 #QldStorm pic.twitter.com/3CRIuZH7Jm — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 7, 2020

"There's already been showers in parts of the Darling Downs that have already kicked off, so these won't be too far from thunderstorms, which will get close to Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles."

Mr Thompson said temperatures will be starting to cool down starting tomorrow to the low 30s, with parts of the Western Downs to be hit with 31C weather, and Dalby with 32C.

"This will be similar on Wednesday, and then later in the week we could see the return of showers," he said.

"From Friday to Sunday there will be a chance of some showers, however at this stage it's pretty hard to know where they're going to fall."