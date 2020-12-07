Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STORMS INBOUND: Tremendous thunderstorm photos taken near Chinchilla in December, 2020. Picture: Ray Johnston
STORMS INBOUND: Tremendous thunderstorm photos taken near Chinchilla in December, 2020. Picture: Ray Johnston
Weather

Storms inbound after Dalby’s record breaking heatwave

Sam Turner
7th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Western Downs is in line to receive a welcome drenching following a record breaking heatwave that reaped havoc across the state. .

Data revealed by the Bureau of Meteorology showed Dalby smashed two temperature records last week, toasting the region in the lead up to Christmas.

An excruciating 41.3C was felt on November 3, which was a record November temperature for Dalby, while a scorching 42.1C hit on December 2, coming close to the highest December temperature recorded of 43C in 1972.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said this week would be a reprieve from the hot weather, with showers and storms on the way.

"Today's the main day of true weather as it's looking like showers and storms are likely," he said.

"There's already been showers in parts of the Darling Downs that have already kicked off, so these won't be too far from thunderstorms, which will get close to Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles."

Mr Thompson said temperatures will be starting to cool down starting tomorrow to the low 30s, with parts of the Western Downs to be hit with 31C weather, and Dalby with 32C.

"This will be similar on Wednesday, and then later in the week we could see the return of showers," he said.

"From Friday to Sunday there will be a chance of some showers, however at this stage it's pretty hard to know where they're going to fall."

bureau of meteorology dalby heatwave dalby weather western downs weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly coward punched in late night attack at pub

        Premium Content Man allegedly coward punched in late night attack at pub

        Crime A NIGHT out at a Dalby pub turned violent after a man was allegedly struck from behind in a reportedly unprovoked attack.

        DRUG RAID: Man hides marijuana plants in greenhouse

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Man hides marijuana plants in greenhouse

        Crime A WESTERN Downs man has faced court after police discovered a clandestine growing...

        Boozy motorcyclist’s evening ride heard in Dalby court

        Premium Content Boozy motorcyclist’s evening ride heard in Dalby court

        Crime THE man had been cruising around on his motorcycle drunk at night when he was...

        Dedicated Chinchilla girl celebrates one year in childcare

        Premium Content Dedicated Chinchilla girl celebrates one year in childcare

        Business A HARDWORKING Chinchilla student has celebrated 12 months working for a local...