Storm set to unleash on Western Downs

After a few days of patchy rainfall Chinchilla and Dalby are set for a drenching as a massive weather system inches closer, with the potential to bring damaging winds and flash flooding to the towns.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Pieter Claassen said there is a 70 to 80 per cent chance that those in the Chinchilla and Dalby districts will receive up to 40mm of rainfall.

Mr Claassen said those lucky enough to find themselves under a storm cell may receive twice as much rain, up to 80mm.

“There’s a pretty good chance over the next few hours of widespread rainfall,” he said.

“With thunderstorm activity around… there may be damaging winds and flash flooding.

“Although the heavy rainfall will be isolated, so it won’t last for long.”

As the system builds south west of Chinchilla, Mr Claassen said it will travel east late in the afternoon, Wednesday, January 6.

“Although overnight there will be a south easterly wind change, which will trigger more showers overnight and into tomorrow… although it will be patchy” he said.

After a week of hot and humid days, Mr Claassen said the trough will trigger cooler weather across the Western Downs.

“Temperatures will be 5 to 7 degrees below average on Thursday, and 7 to 11 degrees below average on Friday,” he said.