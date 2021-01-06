Storm cuts power to hundreds of Western Downs homes

Hundreds of homes across the Western Downs have been left in the dark after a storm tore through the region on Wednesday afternoon, January 6.

According to Ergon Energy, 630 homes in the following areas have lost power; Beelbee, Chinchilla, Condamine, Dalby, Goranba, Hopeland, Kogan, Kumbarilla, Tara, Weranga, and Wieambilla.

A further 28 homes in Hannaford, 23 homes in MacAlister, 16 homes in Dalwogon, and two homes in Moraby have also lost power.

A spokeswoman for Ergon Energy said it is unknown what time residents can expect power to be reinstated.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Pieter Claassen warned the residents that a large weather system was likely to bring damaging winds and flash flooding to the region.

