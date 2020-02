The informant believes the offender held a knife.

POLICE are searching for a man who pulled a weapon on a store owner in Dalby this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed police were called just after 4pm to a store on Kookaburra street.

The informant reportedly told police the offender held a weapon, believed to be a knife.

Police are seeking any information regarding the incident.