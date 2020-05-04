Stop the idiotic boneheads! Close Burleigh for another month

BURLEIGH beach and its surrounding parklands must be closed for another month until we emerge safely from coronavirus.

We've come this far that it's not worth the risk to have stupidity derail the tangible coronavirus gains.

Last night's scenes at Burleigh beach throw into doubt the entire social distancing protocols as scores of people flouted the restrictions.

Nobody can begrudge people wanting to spend an evening with loved ones under the stars at possibly the most picturesque landmark in Queensland.

Police have blasted those who failed social distancing guidelines at Burleigh at the weekend. Picture: Glenn Hampson

But as usual, the one per centres have gotten in the way. Just like you have idiot footballers running around, there are some people who are either too dumb to realise they are breaching social distancing laws, or worse, are doing it anyway.

So while picnics and gatherings are allowed, they are permitted with members of your household or with one other person and social distancing rules apply.

It is clear from last night's scenes that many people simply ignored those rules. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it displayed a "blatant and reckless disregard for the directives''.

So after eight weeks of strict restrictions - confining most people to home other than for essential reasons - on the first weekend where the government allowed an easing of rules, scores of boneheads screwed it up for everybody else.

Zero tolerance. If they can't be trusted, close the beach down. It's not forever.

Once the curve is well and truly flattened, once Queensland has no active cases, the beach can be reopened.

Social distancing rules have proven to be the single most effective mechanism in helping to stem coronavirus numbers.

The state's extraordinary success in controlling the spread of the virus has been predominantly off the back of most people doing the right thing.

Those who break the law are being heavily fined. Yet still people break the law. Police have indicated that they will punish those at Burleigh today if there is any replication of last night's scenes.

Surely government and council bosses need to take it out of their hands.

Another month of keeping idiots off Burleigh beach is a small price to pay to ensure we emerge from this pandemic with our economy intact and, most importantly, the majority of people alive because they didn't contract the virus.

The other scenario - where there is a massive spike in cases and people die - is not worth thinking about.

Originally published as Stop the idiotic boneheads! Close Burleigh for another month