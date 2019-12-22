‘Stop struggling or it looks like I’m raping you’

A young woman was allegedly pinned to the ground and sexually assaulted in a park outside a Sydney University student party.

Former private school boy Yianni van Gelder has been denied bail over the alleged rape, accused of subjecting the young woman to an attack that was only interrupted when her parents rang her mobile phone.

Police allege Gelder - who was a top student at Newington College before taking up a law degree - and the woman knew each other through the University of Sydney.

While Gelder is accused of making sexual advances towards the woman earlier this year, she told police she asked him to leave her alone.

Gelder, 22, has been denied bail over the alleged rape. Picture: Facebook

But, at a social function organised by university students on November 12, Gelder approached her anyway.

According to police facts tendered to Burwood Court at his bail application, Gelder followed the woman into the bathroom before her friends told him to leave.

Later in the night, the 22-year-old asked the woman, whose identity has been protected by a court order, to go for a walk and they went outside into a park.

Police allege Gelder then pinned the woman on the ground and put his hand on her throat.

When she struggled, Gelder allegedly said words to the effect of: "Stop struggling and submit or it looks like I'm raping you."

The woman told police she froze and when she tried to crawl away he held her down and sexually assaulted her.

The Sunday Telegraph understands Gelder had previously been banned from attending university social functions because of a past incident where he tried to get into an event without a ticket.

Gelder was a former student of Newington College in Stanmore.

Days after the alleged attack, the victim contacted Gelder to talk about what had happened and he replied: "Nothing happened but you deserved it", according to the police statement of facts tendered to the court.

The statement of facts also alleges he threatened to smash her head against a brick wall if she reported the assault.

Gelder has been charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

After speaking to a counsellor, the woman went to police this month.

She told detectives the assault followed months of unwanted attention from Gelder, including an occasion when he allegedly put his hand up her shirt.

Gelder also allegedly showed the woman Snapchat videos of him having sex with other women.

Gelder has been charged with 17 offences, including aggravated sexual assault. Picture: Facebook

Despite Gelder's parents, believed to be prominent surgeons, offering up a $50,000 surety, a magistrate refused bail, noting Gelder was already on bail for domestic violence offences when he was arrested for sexual assault.

Those offences were allegedly committed against Gelder's ex-girlfriend, who had to lock herself on a balcony to escape a fight in September, a fight that did not involve any sexual element.

Charged with 17 offences, ranging from aggravated sexual assault to distribute intimate image without consent, Gelder is due to appear in Central Local Court in February.

A University of Sydney spokeswoman said as soon as staff were made aware of the alleged assault, they alerted NSW Police.

"The student who made the complaint is being provided with ongoing counselling and support," she said.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to all incidents involving sexual assault or misconduct."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.