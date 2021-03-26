Stolen car used in late night burglary at Chinchilla servo

Three thieves are on the run after allegedly stealing a car and using it in a late-night Chinchilla servo burglary.

The service station on Heeney Street had been targeted by thieves two times in just one month, with the most recent break in happening at about 11pm on Thursday, Thursday 25.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three offenders were seen exiting a possibly stolen car, before kicking in the front door of the local business.

The spokeswoman said a bag of lollies was stolen as well as a control box, which was taken from underneath the counter of the station.

Earlier in the March, a 15-year-old-boy from Chinchilla was charged in relation a break and enter at the same location that occurred at 11pm on Monday, March 9.



Chinchilla police said they were looking for two outstanding suspects in relation the earlier crime.

A Chinchilla police spokeswoman said investigations are continuing into the new matter, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Contact the local station on 46729666, or Policelink on 131 444.