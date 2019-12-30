Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A farmer’s car was stolen from his Cooran property.
A farmer’s car was stolen from his Cooran property.
Crime

Stolen car the straw to break farmer’s back

Felicity Ripper
30th Dec 2019 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE wife of a farmer who had his car stolen while moving a calf on his property says the theft could be the "straw to break the camel's back".

Police are still searching for Phil and Brenda Nancarrow's white 2008 Toyota Prado after it was stolen from their 80ha Cooran property on Saturday afternoon.

The drought-stricken farmers have been forking out $350 for cattle feed each week and had been unable to cover their LandCruiser for theft.

They are now relying on their 1985 "old farm ute" while hope dwindles for their stolen car to be found in one piece.

"We're going to have to sell the farm," Mrs Nancarrow said.

Mr Nancarrow watched as an opportunist wearing a yellow T-shirt took off with the car which contained keys for the gates and shed.

Ms Nancarrow was informed by police on Monday morning that the snorkel and roof racks belonging to the car had been found.

"Precious" belongings and damaged panel parts had been located in Hervey Bay on Sunday.

Detective Senior Constable Todd Korac, from Noosa's Criminal Investigation Branch, said police now had reason to believe the car could be in the Brisbane area.

The registration number is 135RLS.

To report information related to this incident contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
car thefts editors picks farmers drought police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Club Hotel’s Rodeo Street Party to ring in New Year

        The Club Hotel’s Rodeo Street Party to ring in New Year

        News There’s no better way to celebrate with the end of 2019 than with a good old fashion rodeo. Read about what the Club Hotel have gotten in stall for their New Year’s...

        Region’s icons who sadly lost their lives in 2019

        premium_icon Region’s icons who sadly lost their lives in 2019

        News 2019 has been a devastating year for our region, loosing some key people from...

        Drunk-walking on NYE contributed to 27 QLD deaths

        Drunk-walking on NYE contributed to 27 QLD deaths

        News RACQ is cautioning party goers to avoid drunk walking this New Year’s Eve, as there...

        PHOTO GALLERY: Babies first Christmas

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Babies first Christmas

        News Certain parents from the region had an extra special Christmas Day, as they got to...