Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

WATCH: Ute rams MP's car in busy street

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:50 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A STOLEN ute has rammed Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's car in Townsville's CBD.

The North Queensland First leader's car was parked on the corner of Hanran and Stanley Street when the ramming occurred at 2.30pm today.

Video footage of the incident showed the Toyota LandCruiser reverse into Mr Costigan's car, which is emblazoned with his NQ First logo and a photograph of himself.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

 

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

The ute is seen driving away from the area after it hit Mr Costigan's car.

A QPS media spokesman said police were investigating the matter.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Costigan was in Townsville today to promote a policy addressing environmental restrictions on primary producers in reef catchments.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

More Stories

crime news jason costigan north queensland first stolen car
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    How much JobKeeper will be cut

    How much JobKeeper will be cut
    • 21st Jul 2020 11:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH:’ Community rallies against crime

        premium_icon ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH:’ Community rallies against crime

        News AS CHINCHILLA struggles with ongoing property crime, a family man has brought the community together to ensure a safer town. HERE is how you can get involved:

        RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school zones

        premium_icon RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school...

        News OVER 8500 people have been slapped with fines for speeding in school zones in...

        TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

        premium_icon TOP STORIES: News you may have missed last week

        News CATCH UP: Here are the top five stories from Chinchilla and surrounds last week.

        Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub rampage

        premium_icon Woman allegedly bites security guard in South West pub...

        News A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly biting a security guard in a hotel that...