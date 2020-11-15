Stolen car from Toowoomba spotted in Chinchilla

HELP: Police are seeking to identify the two people pictured below who may be able to assist them with their inquiries regarding a vehicle stolen from a Rockville address in Toowoomba. Pic: QPS

POLICE ARE searching for two people, who were spotted in Chinchilla, in relation to a 2004 Ford Falcon being stolen from a Toowoomba home.

The vehicle was sighted in Chinchilla at about 11.20pm on Saturday, November 14, and last seen heading out of town on the Chinchilla-Wondai Road, having been unable to obtain fuel.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car was stolen from the garage a Rockville address while the residents were home.

The thieves, the spokesman said, made their way into a garage which had been left open all afternoon.

"They went to close the garage and saw the car had been stolen... and the keys," he said.

The vehicle is alleged to have been stolen between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday, November 14.

Police are seeking to identify the two people pictured who may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

In an unrelated incident, a Queensland Police spokesman said another car (Ute) was stolen from a Rockville address on the same day on Barah St, before 8pm.

The spokesman said the residents were home, when the thieves allegedly broke into the home through the font door, stealing two sets of car keys, and one car.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002364785 within the online suspicious activity form.