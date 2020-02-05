Menu
Roma Police are pursuing a stolen vehicle, believed to be a black Mercedes Bens taken from Cunnamulla this morning.
Stolen car clocked speeding at 150km/h, police in pursuit

Jorja McDonnell
5th Feb 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM
UPDATE, 1:10PM:

THE Mercedes Benz reported stolen from Cunnamulla this morning has been sighted by Police in the Wallumbilla district, The Western Star understands.

Two juveniles are purportedly in the car, have been sighted speeding in multiple locations on the Warrego Highway, and stealing fuel from a number of outlets.

EARLIER, 12.30PM:

POLICE in Roma are pursuing a stolen car, which has been detected travelling at speeds of about 150km/h along the Warrego Highway earlier today.

The black Mercedes Benz was first reported stolen from Cunnamulla about 8.15am today, and as of about 12.30pm was sighted in Roma and reported to police again.

The Western Star understands the two juvenile occupants of the car have stolen fuel from multiple southwest service stations en route to Roma, and may try to leave town via the Warrego Highway towards Wallumbilla.

