Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man or utility after a man was stabbed in the face this morning at Mungindi.
MANHUNT: Stockman stabbed in face in random violent attack

Georgie Adams
14th Jun 2020 5:45 PM
A MANHUNT is underway after a stockman was stabbed in the face during a violent attack in southwest Queensland. 

About 11.30am on Sunday June 14, a 30-year-old man was mustering cattle on Noondoo Mungindi Road when he saw a man not known to him carrying a "giveway to stock" sign to a utility vehicle. 

The sign was owned by the stockman, who approached the other man when a verbal altercation ignited after which the unknown man grabbed a boning knife from the utility and charged at the stockman, stabbing him in the right cheek.

The man then fled the scene in his car toward the Carnarvon Highway. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said the stockman drove himself to Mungindi Hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening face wound. 

"We are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision who may have been driving on the Carnarvon Highway around that time of the day to help investigators," the police spokesman said. 

The man is described as 185cm tall, skinny build, mid length sandy blonde hair and wearing a red flanny and blue jeans.

He was driving an early 2000's Toyota Hilux single cab utility with a swag, tarp and water bottles in the tray.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001238207 within the online suspicious activity form.

