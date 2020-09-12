Menu
COUNCIL UPGRADES: Myall Remembrance Park is next in line to reap the benefits from Western Downs Regional Council's COVID-19 Recovery Package. Picture: Paul Harris
Council News

Stimulus package funds upgrades for region’s largest cemetery

Sam Turner
12th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
MYALL Remembrance Park will reap the benefits from Western Downs Regional Council‘s COVID-19 Recovery Package with works to upgrade its amenities block.

The toilet block refurbishment will include new water-efficient amenities, repainted interiors, new stainless-steel mirrors and heavy-duty cleaning.

Council spokeswoman for Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries councillor Carolyn Tillman advised works will be completed without interruption to cemetery visitors.

“Myall Remembrance Park in Dalby is the largest cemetery in our region and council is committed to ensuring it is well maintained and of quality standards,” Cr Tillman said.

“This project is part of the Accelerated Infrastructure Program included in council’s extensive COVID-19 Recovery Package, which focuses on supporting our local people and enhancing the liveability of our region.”

These works will be completed in two stages over the coming months to allow visitors to have continued toilet access.

