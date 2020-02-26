Sticking a neck out for sick giraffe

Nolean the giraffe was deprived of food in her start to life, meaning she needs to be hand-fed milk and vitamins. Her keepers need the public’s help.

Nolean the giraffe was deprived of food in her start to life, meaning she needs to be hand-fed milk and vitamins. Her keepers need the public’s help.

Nolean, Monarto Safari Park's new baby giraffe, was on the brink of death at Christmas.

Born in September, Nolean was rejected by her mother, Thula, and left to starve.

Keepers tried to hand-raise the newborn baby but she didn't take to being fed by a bottle, often refusing it, and soon became gravely ill. Staff feared she wouldn't make it.

"It was very concerning, there was a period of time vet staff and keepers would be spending 24 hours at a time with her," said Monarto's ungulate - or hoofed animal - keeper, Haidee Kinter.

"She was very weak and very compromised."

Ungulate Keeper Haidee Kinter hand-feeding Nolean, a four-month-old Giraffe at Monarto Safari Park. Picture: Simon Cross

Now, staff at Monarto Safari Park are pleading for donations to help her expensive recovery.

Nolean consumes 20kg of giraffe milk replacement every 10 to 12 days, which costs $300.

She is also given pre and probiotics, with other vitamins to make up for her difficult start to life, which are also costly.

Giraffes Asali and Scarlett have taken Nolean under their wing as she recovers from sickness in a private no-limits area kept separate from the herd. Ms Kinter said staff were hoping to reintroduce Nolean to the herd once she had recovered.

Zoos SA is asking for donations to Monarto's breeding program to help with ongoing costs to care for Nolean.

Donate at zoossa.com.au/animal-adoption/