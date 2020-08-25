Step closer to dream of teaching hearing-impaired students

ANNOUNCED: Littleproud announced Dulacca local Georgia Wylie as the winner of the $1000 Bursary to support her studies in education. Pic: Supplied

ANNOUNCED: Littleproud announced Dulacca local Georgia Wylie as the winner of the $1000 Bursary to support her studies in education. Pic: Supplied

ONE step closer her goal of giving back to the hearing-impaired community, Georgia Wylie won $1000 to go towards her studies in education.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announced Ms Wylie as the winner of the David Littleproud Bursary Tuesday, August 25.

“Congratulations to Georgia on being awarded the bursary – without a doubt she is a very worthy recipient,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Georgia, who is studying a Bachelor of Primary Education at the University of Southern Queensland, is passionate about rural and regional education and wants to return to the bush to teach in remote communities after graduation.

“Being hearing-impaired herself, Georgia hopes to teach in rural schools with the long-term goal of being an advisory teacher for hearing-impaired students.

“Besides her studies, Georgia is also a very talented athlete and is the Australian record holder for her age group, hearing-impaired shot put and discus events. She is also a skilled Softball player who represented the Darling Downs at the Queensland State Championships last year.

“Georgia hopes to major in physical education to inspire the next generation of bush kids with the love of sport she shares.”

The Hon. David Littleproud MP Bursary is offered through the National Council of Women of Queensland (NCWQ) to encourage rural women to pursue further study.

“I understand that moving out of your local community to pursue further study can be daunting and costly, so I am proud to support this great initiative by the NCWQ,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I hope to see many young people return to the bush and apply their skills in a range of different industries to grow our region. That’s why I’m committed to supporting our youth and giving them every opportunity possible.”

To be eligible for the bursary applicants must be a female first year, full time student in a tertiary course - they must also be a constituent of the Maranoa electorate, although they may have relocated for their studies, and an Australian citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia.